Henry Booth Appointed to ECCC Board of Trustees

Henry Booth of Lawrence has been appointed to the East Central Community College Board of Trustees representing Newton County.

Booth, a retired schoolteacher and coach and current full-time cattle farmer, assumes the term of Rodney Bounds of Newton, who recently announced his retirement from the Board.

“We are excited to have an individual with such a high commitment to community service join the Board of Trustees,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “Mr. Booth is an outstanding addition to what I believe to be the best community college Board of Trustees in the state of Mississippi.

“I want to also thank Rodney Bounds for so many years of selfless service to East Central Community College and to its Board. He has played such an important role over the years in the success this college has achieved, and has been an ardent supporter our mission to serve the educational needs of not only Newton County, but the college’s entire five-county district.”

A native of Holmes County, Booth was a standout athlete which led to a career in education. His Durant High School basketball teams won several state championships. He also coached and taught at Pearl High School and Forest Hill High School and spent more than 19 years teaching in high schools in Newton County.

Booth is a member of the Friendship Breakfast Club in Newton, chair of the National Resource Conservation Service for Newton County, and deacon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Newton. He is actively involved in community service.

He and his wife, Margaret, also a retired educator, are the parents of Brandon, a senior at Newton County High School who will attend ECCC in the fall of 2020.