Here’s How Much Local Schools Would Get Under Senate Legislation

HomeLocalHere’s How Much Local Schools Would Get Under Senate Legislation

by

Mississippi’s public schools would receive about $181 million over current year funding under Senate legislation to fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program for the first time since 2007.

A chart provided by the Parents Campaign shows how local schools would benefit if the legislation becomes law.  The three numbers shown are MAEP FY 23 Actual Funding, MAEP FY 24 Updated Formula and MAEP FY 23 Actual Funding vs MAEP FY 24 Updated Formula.

 

Kosciusko                  $11,686,571                      $13,859,215                        $2,172,644

Attala County            $5,643,432                        $6,635,192                          $991,760

Leake County            $14,271,744                        $17,672,544                      $3,400,800

Neshoba County      $19,744,138                        $23,972,098                        $4,227,960

Philadelphia              $4,337,170                          $5,274,171                          $937,001

