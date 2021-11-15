Hickman Confident About Nov. 23 Runoff

PHOTO: WTOK

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–Rod Hickman is making the rounds. He hopes to be your next state senator for district 32, which includes parts of Winston county and areas east of Philadelphia.

Hickman is an attorney from Noxubee County and was one of nine candidates for the position in the state Senate. They were whittled down to two in the election, which will now be decided with a runoff.

“I am passionate about Mississippi. I’m passionate about district 32. I think I have the educational background, the skills, and the experience to make a great senator for district 32. I am still getting out, knocking on doors, and meeting people,” said Hickman at a meet and greet in Meridian, Sunday, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

“Things are sounding good. The people are sounding good. I believe that on November 23rd, the people will get out, and we’ll have me for the next state senator for District 32,” he said.

People there to show support included former Meridian mayor Percy Bland, Sampson Jackson, the man who held the Senate seat until his retirement, and Justin Curtis Creer, another candidate.

Last week the other candidate in the runoff, eye doctor Minh Duong, got the endorsements of former candidates Stan Copeland, Bradley Joseph Sudduth and WJ Coleman.

The runoff is Nov. 23.