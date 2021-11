DeKALB, Miss.–Kemper County High School football coach Charles “Ray” Westerfield has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and that did involve a student, says Sheriff James Moore.

Westerfield is 33, and graduated from Kemper High in DeKalb, in 2006.

The coach was arrested Wednesday. Moore said he’s been under investigation for a while, but did not further discuss the case.

Westerfield’s bon was set at $25,000 for one county of sexual battery.