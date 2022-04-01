Hit & Run Turns into an Arrest in Carthage

12:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling HWY 16 East from Madison county toward Leake county.

7:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were notified of a log truck that was disabled on HWY 25 North near Double C Feed Store at Renfroe.

11:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of HWY 16 and HWY 35 near Jr. Food Mart. One driver left the scene of the accident, was later found and taken into custody.

2:08 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to an RV Park on HWY 35 North regarding reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.