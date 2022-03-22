Holmes Community College Takes Hard Hit From Apparent Tornado

An apparent tornado ripped through the Goodman campus of Holmes Community College Tuesday about an hour after most of the students and staff had gone home. Holmes President Dr. Jim Haffey said about 100 people were still on campus when the storm hit but no injuries have been reported. The school had cancelled classes because of the impending weather. Haffey says he saw what looked like a small tornado as the clouds swirled across campus damaging the roofs of practically every building and doing extensive damage to four of them– two dormitories, the cafeteria and a classroom building. He says 50 to 75 trees were knocked down and the windows of about 100 cars were blown out. Haffey is estimating the damage at $3-4 million and says Holmes will have virtual classes for at least a week– and possibly for the rest of the semester.