Hop The Bunny Trail to Easter Egg Events in Carthage Today

There are many stops along the bunny trail to multiple Easter Egg Hunts today in Carthage. And something for everyone.

1)First stop is the Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn of Carthage United Methodist Church starting at 10am. All children through six grade can participate. CUMC will also be hosting a churchwide garage sale from 7am-3pm.. Address is 201 East Franklin.

2)Next the C&C Outreach in Conjunction with Humana will be hosting a Spreading the Easter Love Drive Thru. Easter Happy Bags and Cake will be waiting for senior citizens. The time is 10am-12pm. Address is 715 Cotton Blvd.

3) The Easter Eggstravaganza Drive By will take place at Lincoln Park starting at 3pm. The event is hosted by friends of Lincoln park. The location is Lincoln Park.