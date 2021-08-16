Hospitalization Rates Up 250% as Testing Continues In Neshoba

Covid testing will continue this week at Neshoba General. The testing line will be open again today at 8:00 am to pre-register for COVID screening. Testing dates and times will be revised starting today in an effort to reallocate resources to respond to shortage areas, according to hospital officials. Neshoba General CEO Lee McCall said on twitter that hospitalizations were up 250% from a week ago. The positivity rate for testing was 33% yesterday.

Drive-through testing will now be available on Mondays from 9am-3pm and Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm only. There will be no testing on Tuesday or Thursday. The Pre-registration call in number is 601.663.1221