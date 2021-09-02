Hospitals Still Jammed; The Slow Decline of Coronavirus

STATE WIDE–You can expect to see the coronavirus numbers come down some. But, it will likely be slow, says the state Dept. of Health. And the hospitals are still in a jam.

“With patients still waiting on ICU beds, our ICU capacity is still effectively zero in the state,” said Jim Craig, with the Dept. of Health. Thirteen beds were available across the state Wednesday, with 93 people waiting. Twenty-six of those were COVID patients.

Today MSDH is reporting 2,939 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 81 deaths, and 176 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 439,661 cases, 8,490 deaths, and 1,164,995 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/bcHKUt8rFu — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 1, 2021

The state reported over 2,900 cases Wednesday, with 81 more deaths, including two in Neshoba County, one person in Attala and one person in Winston County.

“We’re approaching 1,000 deaths in the month of August,” said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who said that most of those deaths were preventable with the vaccine.

Mississippi reported the third-highest month for coronavirus deaths so far in August, with more than 85,000 positive tests.

Weakened immune system? Please get your booster dose. Talk with your Dr or clinic or visit for statewide optionshttps://t.co/5Kp0jU9byA

orhttps://t.co/ktlftte1lm pic.twitter.com/wnCgyikwjb — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 31, 2021

Dobbs said he believes the best way to come out of the pandemic is still to get the vaccine.

“Sadly Mississippi is now number two for mortality per capita in the country. This is real stuff that’s going on. Not only have we had way too many deaths, but we can prevent many more in the future,” he said.