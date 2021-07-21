Human Remains Found In Leake County – One Man Arrested

Human remains have been found in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, on Saturday July 17th, Leake County Deputies were dispatched to New Ground Road in Leake County where they were met by Jackson Police Department investigators who had located human remains. A JPD investigator said that a male had been to a JPD office and said that he had killed a female. The male offered to take them to the body. The remains were located. Leake County investigators arrived at the scene and continued the investigation. MBI was contacted and is overseeing. The man has been arrested. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. The investigation continues.