Hurricane Laura On Track for Texas and Louisiana; Gusty Winds, Rain, Possible Tornadoes In Mississippi

Hurricane Laura is gaining momentum and expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The AP reports than more than 500,000 people have been ordered to leave the Texas/Louisiana coastal region making it the largest evacuation since the pandemic.
Laura is expected to be a category 3 hurricane when reaching landfall with an up to 13 foot surge resulting in possibly devastating damage. Mema said in a statement “while we are no longer expecting major impacts from this storm in Mississippi, we could still experience a 3-5 foot storm surge along the coast on Wednesday and then spin up tornadoes, gusty winds, and heavy rain on Thursday.”

 

 

