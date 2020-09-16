Hurricane Sally Expected to Make Landfall On Alabama and Florida Coast

Sally is expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane early this morning. According to MEMA and the Associated Press, the hurricane has for the most part moved east of the Mississippi coastline closer to Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Winds are expected to reach 105 mph, with up to 30 inches of rain and flooding. Tens of thousands of people are without electricity.

While high winds and flooding have been reported in the southern Mississippi coastal region, other parts of the state remain mostly untouched. Central Mississippi is expected to experience very little if any ramifications of the storm. As Leake County Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone said yesterday “these storms are unpredictable and you never know, our region might just get blessed.” He’s right. There’s not a drop of rain in sight.