Hwy. 19 Four Lane Project Gets a Boost From Lawmakers

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–You may finally soon be able to drive a four-lane highway between Philadelphia and Meridian, says state Sen. Jennifer Branning, who represents parts of Leake, Winston and Neshoba counties.

Branning was the guest on “The Extra Mile”, a video podcast from the Miss. Dept. of Transportation.

She said the state legislature has finally come up with money for the project as part of a three-year plan for improving and constructing highways.

“We finally will have four-lane access,” she said, noting that the area has long been without it, and she considers it a necessity.

“We are one of the few counties in that area, if not the only county, that has lacked four-lane access.”

Branning did not give a timeline, but noted she believes the construction, though you may have to deal with delays and some difficulty driving that way during construction, will ultimately lead to a boon for east central Mississippi.

“It’s gonna help us as far as travel to the Meridian area,” she said. “And I know that we’ll see a lot of economic development to come from that. So, I’m just excited.”

  1. Steve
    Steve
    February 9, 2024 at 11:07 am

    Hwy 16 from Canton to Philadelphia needs four lane much more. Parts of it are dangerous with deep drop offs without guardrails. Where is out representatives on this?

