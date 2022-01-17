Icy Roads Prove Hazardous Today

5:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Highway 25 South at the Pearl River bridge just before Highway 13. A call came in reporting a truck slid on some ice and wrecked. The vehicle was reported to be blocking traffic. No major injuries were reported.

6:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Highway 25 near Scott county. A vehicle slid on ice and crashed into a tree. Before deputies arrived on scene, another vehicle wrecked in the same area. No injuries were reported.

7:13 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South on the Pearl River bridge. The bridge was reportedly partially blocked when a vehicle slid on ice and crashed. Within 10 minutes, two more vehicle wrecked on the bridge. No injuries were reported.

12:34 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident in the trailer park on North Jordan Street reporting that their home and vehicle were broken into.