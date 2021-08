11:53 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Western Motel on Holland Avenue.

1:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to Barrier Avenue when they received reports of an unoccupied house on fire. Firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control and the fire was put out.

2:48 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in which a person was threatened with a gun at a residence on Davis Street.