Intro to Manufacturing Skills Class to be offered at EMCC Scooba Campus

East Mississippi Community College’s Workforce Services Division is gearing up for an Introduction to Manufacturing Skills class on the college’s Scooba campus.

The cost of the class is $50 and participants must obtain a bronze certification or better on the WorkKeys Assessment prior to beginning the program.

The Introduction to Manufacturing course provides a basic overview of modern manufacturing processes and procedures. Participants will also receive an introduction to lean manufacturing, workplace organization and quality-control systems.

“Completion of this course will provide participants the necessary skills to seek and secure employment in a modern manufacturing facility,” Susan Morgan of EMCC’s Workforce Services said. “The numerous and varied skills taught, along with attainment of an OSHA-10 card and CPR card, give the participants a great advantage with seeking employment.”

One of EMCC’s most popular offerings, the Introduction to Manufacturing Skills course is a great option for those interested in pursuing an entry-level career in manufacturing, Morgan said. The course covers topic such as workplace safety, basic measurement, problem-solving, teamwork skills and basic print reading.

Students will also receive the 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration General Industry Safety training and will receive their OSHA 10 certification.

CPR and AED training and certification will also be provided through the Introduction to Manufacturing class.

For more information, please contact Susan Morgan by email at [email protected] or by phone at 662.476.5104.