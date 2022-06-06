It’s a LUCKY DAY for Sandra Dolan of Union

B-MO in the MO’rning – Mississippi’s Superstar Country Kicks 96 is teaming up with the good folks over at Lucky Day Pawn in Philadelphia to send you to see Mississippi Braves baseball all season long! To register, simply text the word BRAVES to 601-389-1967 and if we draw your name you could be on your way to Trustmark Park in Pearl to see the Double A South Champions in action!

Our winner this morning was Sandra Dolan and she is on her way with her 3 grandsons for the braves big match up with the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night June 18th.