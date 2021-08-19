James Creer Running for State Senate

Courtesy: Ballotopedia

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss.–James Creer wants to represent you in the Mississippi Senate. He’s announced he’s running in the special election to fill the vacant seat for District 23,

The district covers some of Winston County and areas just east of Philadelphia.

Creer has lived in Kemper County his entire life and serves on the school board, and also as a community liaison with the sheriff’s department.

“We need to look at the infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, and our highways, and also, mental health is a big issue in the state of Mississippi,” said Creer, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11. “We need more facilities, and we also need to put more money into our mental health.”

Creer said he believes his strong roots give him a good sense about what people in the area need from the state Senate.

“[I’ve been] living in Kemper County all my life, been involved in the community all my life, and raised a family here,” he said. “[I] have two wonderful kids attending Mississippi State and Meridian Community College.”

Kim Houston and Dr. Minh Duong, a Meridian eye doctor, and Kim Houston have also made formal announcements that they are running.