Jimmy Buffet Inducted into Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally and the late B.B. King are among the latest inductees to the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony was held online instead of in-person because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett is famous for hits including “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” He is a native of Pascagoula, Mississippi. In a recorded message, Buffett said Mississippi had an impact on the the songs he has written. The Mississippi Songwriters Alliance sponsors the Hall of Fame. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) —

 

