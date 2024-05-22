Big Deals!
Judge to Step Down in July

A judge who’s served the local area for 14 years is stepping down from the bench at the end of July.  Chancellor Joseph Kilgore of Philadelphia has accepted a position with a Jackson law firm.  Kilgore has been a judge in the Sixth Chancery Court District which includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba and Winston counties.  He was appointed to the bench in 2010 and was elected without opposition to four terms on the court.  The governor will name someone to serve temporarily with a special election expected to be held in November of next year.

