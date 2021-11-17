Kelly Guilty In Two-Day Murder Trial

PHOTO: Neshoba County booking photo

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–James Kelly, Jr., was loaded into a police car to be taken to prison outside the courthouse in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. He was found guilty of murdering Demarcus Houston after a two day trial.

“Where my justice at? Where my justice at?,” he shouted. “If he’d a shot one of my kids it would’ve been a different story!” He then cursed at the crowd.

Houston’s body was found in a pond in the Hope community. Kelly was one of nine arrested and five people indicted and was the only one to face capital murder charges.

“We just wanted to thank everyone who helped us get justice for my son Demarcus Houston, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, the jurors for their guilty verdict, because he didn’t deserve this and I really feel like we got justice today,” said Houston’s mother, Shelly Harrington, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

Sentencing is the day before Thanksgiving.