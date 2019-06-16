Ken Scott Leads ECCC Baseball Players Receiving Postseason Honors

East Central Community College sophomore outfielder Ken Scott was named to both the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 Team and the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State First Team for his play during the spring 2019 season.

The product of Clarkdale High School in Meridian led the Warriors in most every offensive category this season including batting average (.419), doubles (13), home runs (8), and stolen bases (20). He tied for the team lead in RBI with 33.

Scott will play for Mississippi College next season.

ECCC players selected to the MACJC All-State Second Team were sophomore catcher Alex Hay out of Lewisburg, sophomore infielder Anderson Shelley out of Washington School in Greenville, and freshman pitcher Tanner Knight of Eupora.

Hay, who will play for Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., next year, hit .308 on the season with four home runs, 25 RBI, and 27 runs scored. He only committed three errors behind the plate for a .988 fielding percentage.

Shelley hit .310 for the Warriors with eight doubles and 23 RBI. He was second on the team in hits with 48 and in runs scored with 36. He had 18 stolen bases.

Knight was 5-5 on the mound with a 3.0 ERA and 51 strike outs. He also had one save. He was named the MACJC Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 12-March 3.

ECCC head baseball coach Neal Holliman also announced those members of the 2019 Diamond Warriors who received team recognition.

Scott was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Knight was named the team’s Most Valuable Pitcher.

The Most Valuable Defensive Player and Most Competitive Player awards went to Shelley.

Sophomore infielder Jay Johnston of Lake and sophomore pitcher Thomas Boothe of Bayside Academy in Fairhope, Ala., were Co-Most Improved Players.

The East Central baseball team finished the season with a 23-23 overall record and qualified for the NJCAA Region 23 playoffs. It was the 10th straight season that East Central competed in postseason play.