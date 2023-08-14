Kicks Picks is BACK! Make your selections now

Kicks Picks Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and enjoy a delicious meal from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol! Our grand prize winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week to increase your chances of winning the GRAND PRIZE! "*" indicates required fields Name * Email * Phone * City * Game 1 * Carroll Academy Canton Academy Game 2 * East Rankin Oak Forest Game 3 * Jackson Prep Copiah Academy Game 4 * Leake Academy Jackson Academy Game 5 * Madison St. Joseph Delta Streets Academy Game 6 * MRA Magnolia Heights Game 7 * Newton County Academy Prentiss Christian Game 8 * Oak Hill Academy Central Holmes Game 9 * Park Place Ben"s Ford Game 10 * Pillow Academy Lee Academy Game 11 * Winona Christian Sylva-Bay Academy Game 12 * Winston Academy Heritage Academy Game 13 * Hartfield Academy Brookhaven Academy Game 14 * Kirk Academy Manchester Academy Game 15 * Tri-County Academy Simpson Academy Δ

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

The first week of picks are available now.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!