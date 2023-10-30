Kicks Picks Week 12 – Make your selections now

Kicks Picks Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and enjoy a delicious meal from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol! Our grand prize winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week to increase your chances of winning the GRAND PRIZE! "*" indicates required fields First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone * City * Game 1 * Newton County North Pontotoc Game 2 * Leake Central Senatobia Game 3 * Kosciusko Amory Game 4 * Winona Mantachie Game 5 * Sebastopol Bruce Game 6 * Philadelphia Water Valley Game 7 * Scott Central Bogue Chitto Game 8 * Ethel Lumberton Game 9 * French Camp Resurrection Game 10 * Leake County West Tallahatchie Game 11 * Winston Academy Washington School Game 12 * Leake Academy Starkville Academy Game 13 * Winona Christian Kirk Academy Game 14 * Simpson Academy Oak Forest Game 15 * Canton Academy Indianola Academy Game 16 * MSU Kentucky Game 17 * Ole Miss Texas A&M Game 18 * Southern Miss LA-Monroe Game 19 * Alabama LSU Game 20 * Florida Arkansas Untitled Δ

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday each week.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!