Kick’s Picks Week 5 winner:

While many struggled with this week’s slate of games of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture of Philadelphia, three entrants excelled in only missing one game. As they all missed the same game, we had to go to the final tiebreaker which is who submitted their entry first.

This week’s winner of the Football Friday Food Prize from Singleton Fish House of Carthage is Billy Wilbanks of Carthage.

The other two top entries belonged to Ross Elrod of Edinburg, and Jacob Tolleson of Carthage.

Congratulations to all on the outstanding entries!

This week’s picks can be found here.

It’s Fun!….it’s Free!… It’s Kicks Picks!!!