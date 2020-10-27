Kick’s Picks Week 8 winner: Ryan Moore

Week #8 of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture of Philadelphia was yet another very competitive week of competition.

Four players tied for the top this week.

Following the tiebreakers, the winner of this week’s Football Friday Food Prize from Singleton Fish House in Carthage is Ryan Moore, of Philadelphia!

The other top entries were submitted by Chad Arthur and Lawrin Atkison, both of Carthage; and Mike Hatcher, of Kosciusko. Congratulations to all on their outstanding submissions.

There is only a couple weeks left in this season of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture so make sure you get your kicks in prior to 6 pm on Friday to qualify.

You can find this week’s slate of games here.

An Ashley recliner awaits this year’s grand prize winner who selects the most games correctly for the season.

Remember It’s Fun!!!… It’s Free!!!… It’s Kicks Picks!!!