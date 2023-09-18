Kicks Picks Week 9 – Make your selections now

Kicks Picks Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and enjoy a delicious meal from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol! Our grand prize winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week to increase your chances of winning the GRAND PRIZE! "*" indicates required fields First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone * City * Game 1 * Florida South Carolina Game 2 * Arkansas Alabama Game 3 * LSU Auburn Game 4 * Tennessee Texas A&M Game 5 * Jackson State Alabama State Game 6 * Choctaw County Mooreville Game 7 * Ethel McAdams Game 8 * Kosciusko Greenwood Game 9 * Holmes County Gentry Game 10 * Leake County Mount Olive Game 11 * Louisville Caledonia Game 12 * French Camp Nanih Waiya Game 13 * Neshoba Central Columbus Game 14 * Scott Central Clarkdale Game 15 * Sebastopol Eupora Game 16 * Canton Academy Riverfield Game 17 * Central Holmes Benton Academy Game 18 * Newton Co. Academy Christian Collegiate Game 19 * Leake Academy Lamar School Game 20 * Wisnton Academy Wayne Academy Untitled Δ

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday each week.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!