B-MO in the MO’rning – The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce is having their Kids Fishing Rodeo this Saturday at the Choctaw Lake Rec Area. This free fishing event for kids up to 15 years old. Bring your own pole, bait, bucket, and chair. Prizes for tagged fish. Breakfast will be available for everyone, and lunch for the kids. Call 662-285-3778 for more info.