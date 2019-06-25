Kiln Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Louis Brent Ladner, 41, of Kiln, Mississippi, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 92 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On two separate occasions in 2017, Ladner sold methamphetamine to a confidential source. A subsequent search warrant at his residence located approximately two additional ounce of high quality methamphetamine. Ladner pled guilty on March 26, 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.