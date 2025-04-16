Big Deals!
Kosciusko is on the Move – Why Kosciusko is Gaining Recognition Across Mississippi

Kosciusko, Mississippi has been recognized as one of the state’s most underrated towns in a recent feature by WorldAtlas.

The article highlights the town’s rich history, cultural significance, and unique attractions that make it a hidden gem in the Magnolia State.

I asked Boswell Media’s Johnny Boswell his opinion on why Kosciusko was getting noticed in recent years, and this is what he had to say: “We’ve been doing some things right in recent years. The town—especially the downtown area—has a lot of appeal. Travelers on the Trace are stopping and spending more time in Kosciusko. The historical audio tour is a big hit with visitors. The bike trail along Huntington Street—all of this is attracting capital and investment in our town. We’ve become a cool place to visit. I’m very proud of where we are. This type of recognition and progress will ultimately impact all citizens of Kosciusko in a positive way.”

With its blend of historical charm and cultural offerings, Kosciusko stands out as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an authentic Mississippi experience.​

