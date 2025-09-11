Big Deals!
Shooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

by
The Kosciusko School District has released a statement concerning a possible shooting at the school today, September 11, 2025.

Kosciusko Police and Attala County Deputies were sent to the school at 9 a.m.

According to the Kosciusko Police Department, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The Kosciusko School District’s statement regarding the incident:

Kosciusko High School received a called-in threat this morning regarding a potential shooting. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All other KSD schools were also placed on lockdown during that time as precaution. At this time, there is no active danger, and authorities are investigating the source of the threat. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

Parents and concerned citizens lined Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Kosciusko High School
4 comments
  1. Carl
    Carl
    September 11, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Ts sad but kudos to cops finally doing there JOB

    Reply
  2. Mykol
    Mykol
    September 11, 2025 at 10:24 am

    I hope whoever got shot is okay, good lord

    Reply
    • Ashlee Davis
      Ashlee Davis • Post Author •
      September 11, 2025 at 1:07 pm

      According to KPD and the school, no one was shot. This was a called-in threat only.

      Reply
  3. Bernice Wells
    Bernice Wells
    September 11, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    Hope the treating suspect is found soon our schools aren’t safe anymore for our children to get a education that’s why we have many who are home schooling their children

    Reply

