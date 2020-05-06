Kosciusko Police searching for assault suspect

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted subject.

Tia Jasmine Starling is wanted by Kosciusko Police Department for domestic aggravated assault. The incident occurred on May 2, 2020.

Starling left the scene in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS with disability tag# DBT-5034.

Starling also goes by an alias as “TIA BLUE.”

Tia Jasmine Starling is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 35 years old, 5-07, 143 pounds with tattoos on her chest and right side of her neck.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “Up To $2500.00.”

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.