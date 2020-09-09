Kosciusko police searching for suspect, reward offered

The Kosciusko Police Department is needing assistance in locating a wanted subject named Jonathon Avery Taylor.

Taylor is wanted by the Kosciusko Police Department for False Pretense.

On 08/27/20, Taylor obtained a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, light brown in color from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means.

The GMC Sierra is possibly displaying a tag# 1AN5510. Taylor is known to live in the Bentonia area.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “up to $2500.00.”

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.