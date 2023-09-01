LA Rebels Fall to Bayou Colts 40-20

HomeLeakeLA Rebels Fall to Bayou Colts 40-20

The Leake Academy Rebels returned home to Madden this week to face the Colts of Bayou Academy from Cleveland. The non division game was the fifth meeting between the two teams with the Rebels leading the series 4-0. The Rebels entered tonight’s game 0-2 overall while the Colts entered 1-1 on the season. The game was very close in the first half with the Colts taking a slim 1 point lead at halftime, 14-13. The third quarter was all Colts as they scored 3 touchdowns while keeping the Rebels off the scoreboard giving them  a 33-13 lead going into the final quarter. Both teams would add a late fourth quarter touchdown, giving the Bayou Colts a 40-20 victory over the Leake Academy Rebels.

