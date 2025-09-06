LA Rebels Fall to Jackson Academy Raiders 48-21

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Jackson Academy tonight to play the highly ranked Raiders in game two of the season. The Raiders jumped out quickly to a 20 point lead in the first quarter, Both teams scored in the second quarter with the Raiders up by 34 points at halftime, 48-14. The second half of the game was played with a running clock. After a scoreless third quarter and Rebels scored the only points in the second half of the game to cut the Raiders lead to 27 points giving them the win 48-21. Next week the Rebels return to Madden to host the Stars of Winona Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air at 6:10pm on Cruisin 98 and cruisin98news.com with video streaming on the Boswell Media Sports You Tube channel.