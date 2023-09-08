LA Rebels Fall to Union Yellowjackets 49-21

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Union tonight to play the Union High School Yellowjackets in game number four of their regular season hoping to pickup win one on the season. The Rebels were missing a couple of key players due to injuries but played an outstanding first half against the undefeated Yellowjackets with the game tied 14-14 at halftime. The Yellowjackets exploded in the third quarter scoring 4 touchdowns while holding Leake Academy to 1 touchdown. Union added an additional touchdown in the 4th quarter giving them a 49-21 victory to remain undefeated on their season.

Next week, the Rebels return home to play Heritage Academy. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.