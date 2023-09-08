HomeLeakeLA Rebels Fall to Union Yellowjackets 49-21

LA Rebels Fall to Union Yellowjackets 49-21

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Fall to Union Yellowjackets 49-21

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Union tonight to play the Union High School Yellowjackets in game number four of their regular season hoping to pickup win one on the season. The Rebels were missing a couple of key players due to injuries but played an outstanding first half against the undefeated Yellowjackets with the game tied 14-14 at halftime. The Yellowjackets exploded in the third quarter scoring 4 touchdowns while holding Leake Academy to 1 touchdown. Union added an additional touchdown in the 4th quarter giving them a 49-21 victory to remain undefeated on their season.

Next week, the Rebels return home to play Heritage Academy. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO/AUDIO stream: Leake Academy vs Union

LA Rebels Fall to Bayou Colts 40-20

The Vols Play Lights Out As The Rebels Fall in Starkville

LA Rebels Begin 2023 Football Season in Madden

LA Rebels Baseball Season Ends in Game 3 of MAIS North 5A

Leake Academy Rebels Fall in First Game of Playoffs