LA Rebels Season Ends in Game 3 of Magnolia Heights Series

The Leake Academy Rebels outstanding baseball season came to an end tonight in Senatobia in game 3 of their series falling 4-0 to the Chiefs of Magnolia Heights Academy for the MAIS 5A North State Championship. Senatobia won games 1 and 3 of the series with the Rebels winning game 2 earlier this afternoon 3-1. The Rebels finish the season 25-8. All the Rebels seniors: Jack Harkins, Mathan Weaver, Matthew Nowell, Tyler Winstead, Trey Clark, and Grayson McDonald were named the Wendy’s Players of the Game. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaching staff of the Leake Academy Rebels for another outstanding baseball season.

