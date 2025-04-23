LA Rebels Win Game One of MAIS State Playoffs

The Leake Academy Varsity baseball team squared off against the Starkville Academy Volunteers today in Madden in the opening game of the best of 3 series in the MAIS State playoffs. The Rebels defeated the Volunteers 4-3 to win game one. Game 2 will now move to Starkville Academy Thursday afternoon at 4:00pm. If a 3rd deciding game is necessary it will follow game 2. Jack Harkins was named the Wendy’s Player of the Game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play of the game(s) at Starkville Academy beginning with the pregame with Sam Rigby at about 3:50pm Thursday afternoon on Cruisin 98 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com.