Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLA Rebels Win Game One of MAIS State Playoffs

LA Rebels Win Game One of MAIS State Playoffs

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Win Game One of MAIS State Playoffs

The Leake Academy Varsity baseball team squared off against the Starkville Academy Volunteers today in Madden in the opening game of the best of 3 series in the MAIS State playoffs. The Rebels defeated the Volunteers 4-3 to win game one. Game 2 will now move to Starkville Academy Thursday afternoon at 4:00pm. If a 3rd deciding game is necessary it will follow game 2. Jack Harkins was named the Wendy’s Player of the Game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play of the game(s) at  Starkville Academy beginning with the pregame with Sam Rigby at about 3:50pm Thursday afternoon on Cruisin 98 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Leake Academy Game 1

LA Rebels Sweep Series with Park Place Crusaders

VIDEO STREAM: Park Place vs Leake Academy Game 3

LA Rebels Defeat Park Place 10-0

VIDEO STREAM: Park Place vs Leake Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Lamar School vs Leake Academy

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320
https://www.griffismotors.net/