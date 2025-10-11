LA Rebels Win Homecoming Game 41-14

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home tonight for homecoming hosting the Raiders of Oak Hill Academy. The Rebels put the game away in the first half scoring four touchdowns to lead the game 34-6. After receiving the ball to start the third quarter, the Rebels scored in two plays to take a 41-6 lead and start a running clock for the rest of the game which also allowed most all Rebels players to gain valuable playing time. The Raiders added the only points in the final quarter to bring the final score to 41-14 for the Rebels. Next week the Rebels will travel to Rayville, LA to play the Raiders of Riverfeild Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air on Cruisin 98 at 6:10pm. Live video streaming will be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.