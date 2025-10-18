LA Rebels Win Road Game Defeat Riverfield Raiders 45-16

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Riverfield Academy in Rayville, Louisiana tonight to play the Raiders during their homecoming game. The first half ended with the Rebels up by 10 points, 18-9. The Rebels would add four touchdowns in the second half while the Raiders were only able to score one additional touchdown in the 3rd quarter bringing the final score to 45-16 Rebels. With tonight’s win the Rebels improve to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in district 2-3A. Next week the Leake Rebels will travel to Flora to play the Tri-County Rebels in another district game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00pm with Boswell Media Sports beginning you live play by play on Cruisin 98 starting at 6:10pm with the pregame show. Live video streaming of the game will be available on cruisin98news.com and on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.