LA Varsity Basketball Results from Madden

The Leake Academy basketball teams played tonight in Madden playing Simpson Academy from Mendenhall. The varsity Lady Rebels lost a very close contest playing the Lady Cougars dropping the game by 1 point, 47-46. The Lady Cougars were leading by 5 points at halftime, 30-25 but the Lady Rebels battled back in the second half and had the last shot in the game that would have given them the win but couldn’t get the ball to drop. The Lady Rebels are now 8-3 on the young season.

In the varsity men’s game, the Rebels improved to 9-1 on the season with a 3 point win over the Simpson Cougars, 59-56. The teams were tied after the opening quarter 19-19. At halftime the Rebels were up by 3 points, 34-31. The Cougars were leading going into the fourth quarter 44-42 but the Rebels regained the lead in the final quarter to win the game 59-56.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Varsity Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday night at 6:00pm when the Rebels host Tri-County from Flora.