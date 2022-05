The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets are one game away from heading back to the State Championship.

In a game delayed two hours because of rain, the Lady Rockets defeated New Hope 9-0 in Game 1 of the North State Championship Thursday night.

Game two is set for tonight at New Hope.

In baseball, the Rockets are set to host Game 1 of the North State Championship series tonight.

The team will face defending 5A State Champs Saltillo.

Game two for that series will be in Saltillo on Saturday.