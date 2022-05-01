Lady Whippets Win 3-0 Advance to Round 3 of Playoffs

The Kosciusko High School Lady Whippets softball team traveled to Fulton today to play the Itawamba Lady Indians in game two in the best of three series after winning game one last night at home 12-4. Today the Lady Whippets shut out the Lady Indians 3-0 in a low scoring game. The Lady Whippets scored in the 2nd, 4th, and 6th innings to take the win and advance to round three next week. Anna Grace Whitehead was named today’s player of the game.

Cruisin 98 will bring you coverage of the next round of the playoffs with their opponent and game time to be announced when they become available.