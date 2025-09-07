Big Deals!
Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

by
Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

CHARLES L BONNER, 55, of Cottondale, AL, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

RICHARD J CARSON, 24, of Carthage, Open Container, Speeding, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Improper Turn, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Improper Parking, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $248, $639.25, $649.25, $478, $238, $1,351, $248, $240.

ROBIN L CONDERY, 31, of Lena, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond $25,000.

SADE T EALY, 35, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, No Insurance, Open Container, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $889.25, $424.25, $438, $389.25, $639.25, $649.25.

STACI L FOWLER, 40, of Meridian, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

CARDELL HALL, 70, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Give Signal, CDP.  Bond $1,351, $238.

MARTHA A HOSKINS, 57, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, PPD.  Bond N/A.

WILLIE C PARKS, 23, of Starkville, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $500, $1,500.

KRYSTIAN E SMITH, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $399.25, N/A.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Larceny – Stealing Dog, PPD.  Bond N/A.

WARREN L WILSON, 50, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

