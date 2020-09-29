Home » Local » Larceny, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Other Neshoba Arrests

Larceny, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Other Neshoba Arrests

PERRY THOMAS CARTER, 35, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0, $0.

MARTY CLEMONS, 53, of Philadelphia, Speeding, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $300, $0.

 

BAILERY CUMBERLAND, 20, of DeKalb, Hold for Other Agency, Mississippi Department of Corrections.  Bond $0.

 

BONNIE JEAN DAVIS, 41, of Lake City, Florida, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600.

 

MICHAEL JUSTIN DAY, 32, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $600.

 

 

KRISTIN TACKETT DOOLEY, 37, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JUSTIN DORMAN, 30, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

WILLIAM ANTHONY DUNN, 53, of Union, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $500, $0.

 

TERENCE A EALY, 26, of Carthage, Failure to Appear X2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

TABIAS LEEONTE EDWARDS, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JOHNNY HARRISON, 21, of Union, Burglary of a Dwelling, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ROSE JONES, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN D KIRK, 41, of Union, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600.

 

BRITNEY LEWIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600.

 

MYTRA M MCDOUGLE, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

SAMUEL JOSEPH MILES, 30, of Louisville, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

JAMES EARL NOWELL, 72, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.   Bond $600.

 

SIDNEY JEROME PARKER, 50, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

REGGIE PETTY, 53, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $0.

 

JERMAINE C WILLIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $600.

