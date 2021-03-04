LCSD Superintendent Yvette Young Provides School Mask and Social Distance Protocol Updates Following Executive Order 1549

Executive Order 1549 is now in effect. We reached out to Leake County School District Superintendent Yvette Young and asked her how the order will impact the school district. “Governor Reeves signed an executive order as it relates to the mask mandate. The order requires that all K-12 schools continue to adhere to mask and social distancing protocols that have been put in place. The maximum capacity for indoor events will be limited to 25%. Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity only if social distancing permits. Anyone who enters a school building for work as well as visitors must continue to wear a mask to properly cover their nose and mouth. Masks may only be removed with proper social distancing.” Superintendent Young said she would provide us with any changes or additional details.