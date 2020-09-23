Leake: 8 Day Countdown Until Oktoberfest – A Few Vendor Slots Available

Oktoberfest starts in 8 days. The 48th annual arts and crafts show runs Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd. Expect to see the club 66 car show, pumpkin patch and the great ping pong drop. Featured arts and crafts from bird hoses, leather goods, as well as holiday decorations, and homemade jams and jellies will be available. And there are still a few vendor booths open. For more information or to rent a booth, contact The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.

***Spaces inside and out of the coliseum will comply with CDC guidelines, governmental orders and recommendations.