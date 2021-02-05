Leake Academy Boys and Girls Advance to Championship Games!

Both Leake Academy basketball teams won their games Thursday evening and will advance to the championships, to be played Saturday evening.

The girls won their game against Starkville 58-21. Their championship game is scheduled to begin Saturday at 6PM.

The boys won their game against Heritage Academy 60-42. Their championship game is scheduled for 7:30PM.

Congratulations to Emmi Harkins and Clay Kent for being named the In Sports Players of the Game for their winning performances on Thursday.

Both championship games will be broadcast by Boswell Media. Join us Saturday evening on Kicks 96, on the air or on your favorite digital platform, to cheer on the Rebels!