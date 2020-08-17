Leake Academy football returns Friday night to Cruisin’ 98.3

Boswell Media Sports’ coverage of Leake Academy football will return this Friday night.

This season, the Rebels will make the move over to Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ-FM).

Veteran broadcaster Melvin Wooten will return for his 18th year with Boswell Media Sports.

“With all that’s going on, we’re excited to be able to bring you Leake Academy Football,” said Wooten. “Radio broadcasts are going to be more important than ever this season with seating at the games being limited.”

Wooten will be joined in the booth by his long time broadcast partner Gilbert Barham.

The Rebels will open the season Friday, Aug. 21 at home against Winston Academy.

For more information on this game and to follow the Rebels all season long, visit Leake Academy Football on Cruisin’ 98.3.