Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLeake Academy’s Chandler nominated for Best TE in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Leake Academy’s Chandler nominated for Best TE in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

by
SHARE NOW
Leake Academy’s Chandler nominated for Best TE in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Leake Academy’s Majure Chandler is among several players nominated as the best high school tight end in the state by The Clarion Ledger.

“Who is Mississippi’s top tight end entering the 2025 high school football season?,” reads the post by The Clarion Ledger’s Michael Chavez. “MHSAA and MAIS football fans can decide which high school tight end is the best in the state.”

In total, there are 15 tight ends on the list.

The post on Chandler reads:

Majure Chandler, Leake Academy: Chandler produced 33 receptions for 389 receiving yards, helping Leake Academy to a 9-4 record.

Chandler and the Rebels will open the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29 against Simpson Academy.

Fans can vote in the poll once an hour through Saturday, Aug. 2 at noon.

To vote, visit: www.clarionledger.com

Other receivers listed include:

  • Zarkevion Brown – South Pike
  • Ayden Coleman – Louisville
  • Henry Funchess – Mendenhall
  • Dylan Harris – Hartfield Academy
  • Caleb Hearn – Coahoma County
  • Sameer Hughes – Nanih Waiya
  • Cayden Jones – Bruce
  • Will Jones – Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • Julius Mathis – Holmes County Central
  • Braxton Miller – Thrasher
  • Broderick Peters – McComb
  • Charlie Reynolds – Lumberton
  • Aiden Rowe – Jackson Prep
  • Philip Swann – Starkville

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Grand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

One-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning in Leake

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Leake Central’s Tylan Fortune nominated for Best WR in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE