Leake Academy’s Chandler nominated for Best TE in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Leake Academy’s Majure Chandler is among several players nominated as the best high school tight end in the state by The Clarion Ledger.

“Who is Mississippi’s top tight end entering the 2025 high school football season?,” reads the post by The Clarion Ledger’s Michael Chavez. “MHSAA and MAIS football fans can decide which high school tight end is the best in the state.”

In total, there are 15 tight ends on the list.

The post on Chandler reads:

Majure Chandler, Leake Academy: Chandler produced 33 receptions for 389 receiving yards, helping Leake Academy to a 9-4 record.

Chandler and the Rebels will open the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29 against Simpson Academy.

Fans can vote in the poll once an hour through Saturday, Aug. 2 at noon.

To vote, visit: www.clarionledger.com

Other receivers listed include: